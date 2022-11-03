Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend by an average of 38.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

UTMD traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $321.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.