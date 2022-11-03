VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,548,000 after buying an additional 12,100,031 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,079,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 602.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 377,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 398,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

HYD traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.79. 106,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

