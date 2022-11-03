Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.59

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.59 and last traded at $80.16, with a volume of 30512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

