Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $64.35. 11,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,629. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51.

