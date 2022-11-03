Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $38,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 337,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,987. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.