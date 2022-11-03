Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.00. 9,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

