Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

