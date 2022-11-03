Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.26. 144,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,091. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

