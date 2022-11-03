Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 389,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 53,464 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,091. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.28 and its 200-day moving average is $363.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

