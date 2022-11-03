Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.70. 2,706,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,019,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

