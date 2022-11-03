Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.70. 2,706,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,019,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
