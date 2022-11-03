Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $69,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $135.88. 190,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,394. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

