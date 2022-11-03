VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.70. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 441,093 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
VBI Vaccines Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.
Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,099.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 281,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 26.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
