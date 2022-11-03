VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.70. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 441,093 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 75.37% and a negative net margin of 15,391.36%. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,099.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 281,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 26.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

