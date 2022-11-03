Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.68 to $0.74 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 3,403,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,942. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.