Verge Price Down 1% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Verge has a total market cap of $51.99 million and $568,109.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00304011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00118623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00734712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00577012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00231402 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,689,838 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

