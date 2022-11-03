Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,049. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Vertiv by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

