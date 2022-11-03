ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.07

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 103159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.
ViacomCBS Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
