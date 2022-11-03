Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$281.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.68 million.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 1,555,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,789. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

