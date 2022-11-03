Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,441,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,806. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $649.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vimeo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vimeo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth $232,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

