Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.14.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.66. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $379.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Visa by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 18.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Visa by 11.3% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

