Vista Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 146,802 ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 146,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up 5.0% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 0.72% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $440,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 0.4 %

RWM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 118,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,298. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

