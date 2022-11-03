Vista Finance LLC Sells 2,572 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vista Finance LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

V traded down $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.66. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

