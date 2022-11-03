VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in VMware were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of VMW opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

