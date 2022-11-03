VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 11.3%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 14,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,552,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

VNET Group Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $783.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $257.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,344,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,918 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,191,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 426,613 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 154,264 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

