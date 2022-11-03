Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. 2,852,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

