Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $106.80 million and $22.87 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00022176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.35 or 0.99998922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007943 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

