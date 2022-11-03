W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 81,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

