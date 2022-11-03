W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 2,740 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.