Wade Financial Advisory Inc Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 264,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,429. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

