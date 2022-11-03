Wade Financial Advisory Inc Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,967,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,261,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. 134,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,866. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

