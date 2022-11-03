Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $546,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.87. 223,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

