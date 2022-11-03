Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $6.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IQLT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,302. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

