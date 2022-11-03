Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,937 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $38,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.