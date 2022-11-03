WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Trading Up 9.6%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

WANdisco Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

