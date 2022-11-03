Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE HCC opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

