WAX (WAXP) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, WAX has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $185.41 million and $8.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,957,331,337 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,324,739 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,957,066,109.938924 with 2,266,116,336.510685 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08125933 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,717,045.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

