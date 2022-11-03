Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 3,909 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 279 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $12,995.82.

NYSE:W opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

