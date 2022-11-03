Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Fiona Tan Sells 3,203 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62.

Wayfair Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $111,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.04.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

