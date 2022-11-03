WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.09-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.75 million.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.32. 787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.84.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $107,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 47.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

