Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 747 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 102,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

