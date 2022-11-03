Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

HE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $37.36. 19,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

