Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VXF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.71. 4,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,614. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.