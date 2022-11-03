Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 375,808 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 38,406 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 1,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $36.97.

