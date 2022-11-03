Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,766. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

