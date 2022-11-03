Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

CVX traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.75. 271,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

