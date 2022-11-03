Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,207 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 2.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 967.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.04. 565,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,974,443. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

