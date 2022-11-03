Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 232 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.30. 253,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.