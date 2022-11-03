Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.84. 214,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,125. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.