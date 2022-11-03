Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 186 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,630. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

