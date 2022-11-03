Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,059. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average is $136.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

