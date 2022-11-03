Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Invests $255,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFAI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 1,381,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

